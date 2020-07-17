AMREP CORPORATION (NYSE:AXR) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On July 15, 2020, AMREP Corporation (the “Company”) awarded Adrienne M. Uleau, Vice President, Finance and Accounting of the Company, a $15,000 cash bonus and 3,000 restricted shares of common stock of the Company under the AMREP Corporation 2016 Equity Compensation Plan that vests one-third on July 15, 2021, one-third on July 15, 2022 and one-third on July 15, 2023, subject to the continued employment of Ms. Uleau on each vesting date. On July 17, 2020, the Company awarded Christopher V. Vitale, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, a $60,000 cash bonus and 6,000 restricted shares of common stock of the Company under the AMREP Corporation 2016 Equity Compensation Plan that vests one-third on July 17, 2021, one-third on July 17, 2022 and one-third on July 17, 2023, subject to the continued employment of Mr. Vitale on each vesting date.



About AMREP CORPORATION (NYSE:AXR)

Story continues below

Amrep Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates through two segments: real estate operations and fulfillment services. The Company conducts its real estate business through AMREP Southwest Inc. (AMREP Southwest) and its subsidiaries, with its activities occurring primarily in the City of Rio Rancho and certain adjoining areas of Sandoval County, New Mexico. The real estate operations include land sales and lease activities. Its fulfillment services is offered through its subsidiary Palm Coast Data LLC (Palm Coast) and its affiliates. Its fulfillment services business performs fulfillment and contact center services, including subscriber list and database management, payment and order processing and accounting, subscriber mailing services, customer service and contact center management, data processing and business intelligence solutions, print and digital marketing solutions, and product fulfillment warehousing, processing and distribution.