CORBUS PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare or uncommon chronic and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s segment is developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare life-threatening inflammatory fibrotic diseases. Its product, Resunab, is a synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug that is designed to resolve chronic inflammation and halt fibrotic processes without causing immunosuppression. Resunab is being evaluated in approximately three separate Phase II studies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, systemic sclerosis and skin-predominant dermatomyositis. The United States Food and Drug Administration has granted Resunab Orphan Drug Designation, as well as Fast Track Status, for both cystic fibrosis and systemic sclerosis. Resunab is in Phase II clinical stage for the treatment of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus.