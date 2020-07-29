Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events.

Story continues below

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) The following exhibit is furnished with this Form 8-K:

99.01 Press Release dated July 29, 2020

JONES SODA CO Exhibit

EX-99.01 2 exh_9901.htm PRESS RELEASE EdgarFilingEXHIBIT 99.01Jones Soda Kicks Off 25-Year Celebration as the Original Craft Soda by Reuniting with Tony Hawk to Launch ‘It’s My Craft’ Campaign SEATTLE,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA)

Jones Soda Co. develops, produces, markets and distributes beverages. The Company sells and distributes beverages in the United States and Canada through its network of independent distributors and directly to its national and regional retail accounts. The Company also sells products in select international markets. Its products are sold in grocery stores, convenience and gas stores in independent accounts, such as delicatessens and sandwich shops, as well as through its national accounts with retailers. The Company outsources the manufacturing process to third-party contract manufacturers. It also sells a range of products online, including soda with customized labels, wearables, candy and other items. The Company’s beverages are classified in the sparkling beverage category. Its product line-up includes Jones Soda, Jones Zilch and Jones Stripped. The Company also offers Lemoncocco, which is a non-carbonated blended beverage, and 7-Select branded sodas.