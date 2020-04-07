CORBUS PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01.

On April 7, 2020, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) entered into an Open Market Sale AgreementSM (the “Sale Agreement”) with Jefferies LLC (“Jefferies”), as sales agent, to which the Company may issue and sell, from time to time, through Jefferies, shares of its common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Common Stock”).

The Company is not obligated to sell any shares of Common Stock under the Sale Agreement. Subject to the terms and conditions of the Sale Agreement, Jefferies will use commercially reasonable efforts consistent with its normal trading and sales practices, applicable state and federal law, rules and regulations and the rules of The Nasdaq Global Market to sell shares of Common Stock from time to time based upon the Company’s instructions, including any price, time or size limits specified by the Company. Upon delivery of a placement notice, and subject to the Company’s instructions in that notice, and the terms and conditions of the Sale Agreement generally, Jefferies may sell our Common Stock by any method permitted by law deemed to be an “at the market offering” as defined by Rule 415(a)(4) promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Jefferies’ obligations to sell shares under the Sale Agreement are subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, including the effectiveness of the registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-237588) (the “Registration Statement”) filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 7, 2020. The Company will pay Jefferies a commission of 3.0% of the aggregate gross proceeds from each sale of Common Stock and has agreed to provide Jefferies with customary indemnification and contribution rights. The Company has also agreed to reimburse Jefferies for certain specified expenses.

Shares of Common Stock will be offered and sold to the Registration Statement and the Sale Agreement prospectus that forms a part of such Registration Statement, following such time as the Registration Statement is declared effective by the SEC, for an aggregate offering price of up to $75 million.

The foregoing summary of the Sale Agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Sale Agreement, which is attached as an exhibit to the Registration Statement and incorporated by reference into this Item 1.01.

This Current Report on Form 8-K shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any shares of Common Stock, nor shall there be any sale of such shares in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

1.1 Open Market Sale AgreementSM, dated April 7, 2020, by and between Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. and Jefferies LLC (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 1.2 of the Company’s Registration Statement on Form S-3 filed with the SEC on April 7, 2020).



