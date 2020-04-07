QUORUM HEALTH CORPORATION (NYSE:QHC) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement
Item 1.01
The information regarding the Restructuring Support Agreement (as defined below) and the Equity Commitment Agreement (as defined below) set forth in Item 1.03 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is incorporated into this Item 1.01 by reference.
On April 7, 2020, Quorum Health Corporation (“QHC”) and certain of its direct and indirect subsidiaries (collectively, the “Company”) filed voluntary petitions (the “Chapter 11 Cases”) under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code (the “Bankruptcy Code”) with the Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware (the “Bankruptcy Court”) in order to implement the financial restructuring of the Company (the “Restructuring”). The Company has requested that the Bankruptcy Court administer the Chapter 11 Cases jointly under the caption In re Quorum Health Corporation, et al.
The Company filed motions with the Bankruptcy Court seeking authorization to continue to operate its businesses as “debtors-in-possession” under the jurisdiction of the Bankruptcy Court and in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Bankruptcy Code and orders of the Bankruptcy Court. To ensure its ability to continue operating in the ordinary course of business, the Company also has filed with the Bankruptcy Court a variety of motions seeking “first day” relief motions, including authority to pay employee wages and benefits and certain vendors and suppliers in the ordinary course of business. The Plan (as defined below) and the “first day” relief anticipate that vendors and other unsecured creditors who continue to work with the Company on existing terms will be paid in full and in the ordinary course of business. The Company expects that the Bankruptcy Court will grant its motions for “first day” relief, and all existing patient, physician, and supplier contracts are expected to remain in place and be serviced in the ordinary course during the pendency of the Chapter 11 Cases.
Restructuring Support Agreement
In contemplation of its potential bankruptcy filing and proposed restructuring and recapitalization under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code, on April 6, 2020, the Company entered into a Restructuring Support Agreement (the “RSA”) with (i) lenders who (a) constitute more than a majority in number of the lenders of the outstanding term loans (the “Term Loans”) and the outstanding revolving loans (the “Revolving Loans”, together with the Term Loans, the “First Lien Loans”) under that certain credit agreement (the “Senior Secured Credit Agreement”), dated as of April 29, 2016, by and among QHC, as borrower, each of the guarantors named therein, the lenders from time to time party thereto and Credit Suisse AG, as administrative agent for the lenders under the Senior Secured Credit Agreement (the “First Lien Agent”), and (b) hold at least two-thirds of the aggregate outstanding principal amount of the First Lien Loans (the “Consenting First Lien Lenders”), and (ii) holders who (x) constitute a majority in number of the holders of $400,000,000 aggregate outstanding principal amount of 11.625% Senior Notes due 2023 issued by QHC (the “Senior Notes”) and (y) hold at least two-thirds of the aggregate outstanding principal amount of the Senior Notes (the “Consenting Noteholders”, and collectively with the Consenting First Lien Lenders, the “Consenting Stakeholders”). As set forth in the RSA, the Company and the Consenting Stakeholders have agreed to the principal terms of a restructuring of the Company.
The RSA sets forth the terms under which the Company and the Consenting Stakeholders agreed to implement the financial restructuring of the Company (the “Restructuring”) through the Plan, a copy of which is attached as Exhibit A to the RSA. Although the Company intends to pursue the Restructuring in accordance with the terms set forth in the RSA, there can be no assurance that the Company will be successful in completing the Restructuring in the Chapter 11 Cases, whether on the same or different terms than those provided in the RSA and the Plan.
Existing Senior Secured Debt
Under the RSA, the Plan provides for a comprehensive deleveraging of the Company’s balance sheet. Specifically, the Plan contemplates that the Company will emerge from the Chapter 11 Cases with a leaner capital structure comprised of (a) a senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility, and (b) a senior secured term loan facility in an aggregate principal amount of $738.3 million minus an aggregate paydown amount of at least $50 million but no more than $100 million (the “Exit Facility”), as determined by the holders of at least 50% of the aggregate commitment amounts of all commitment parties party to the Equity Commitment Agreement (the “Required Equity Commitment Parties”). Each lender party to that certain ABL Credit Agreement (the “ABL Credit Agreement”), dated April 29, 2016, among the Company, the lenders party thereto and UBS AG, Stamford Branch, as administrative agent and collateral agent, as amended, which provides for the Company’s senior secured asset based revolving credit facility (the “ABL Facility”), will receive indefeasible payment in full in cash of its allowed claims under the ABL Facility. Further, each lender of the outstanding Revolving Loans will receive its pro rata share of: (i) cash in the amount of (A) the aggregate principal amount of the Revolving Loans, multiplied by (B) a ratio equal
to (X) the cash paid to holders of claims arising under the outstanding Term Loans divided by (Y) the aggregate principal amount of the Term Loans; and (ii) the Exit Facility. Each lender of the Term Loans will receive its pro rata share of: (i) $50 million to $100 million in cash proceeds, as determined by the Required Equity Commitment Parties to and in accordance with the Equity Commitment Agreement; and (ii) the Exit Facility.
Existing Senior Notes
to the Plan, the claims of the Senior Notes will be discharged, terminated and released in exchange for 50% of the new common stock of the reorganized QHC (the “Reorganized QHC”), subject to dilution for certain issuances of new common stock, and beneficial interests in the QHC Litigation Trust (as defined below). The Plan requires the Company to establish a litigation trust (the “QHC Litigation Trust”) for the benefit of the holders of claims under the Senior Notes. The Company will contribute to the QHC Litigation Trust certain specified causes of action, existing at law or in equity, that the Company has or acquires after the petition date. The QHC Litigation Trust will be governed by the terms of a QHC Litigation Trust Agreement, which the Company and the trustee for the QHC Litigation Trust will enter into by the effective date of the Plan.
General Unsecured Claims
The terms of the restructuring contemplate that the Company will pay all of the holders of general unsecured claims against the Company in the ordinary course.
Existing Common Stock, Restricted Stock, and Restricted Stock Units
All outstanding shares of common stock, shares of restricted stock (whether vested or unvested), and restricted stock units (whether vested or unvested) of QHC will be cancelled to the Plan. Therefore, if the Plan is confirmed by the Bankruptcy Court, the holders of such equity interests will not receive any recovery.
Management Incentive Plan
The Plan contemplates that the Reorganized QHC will adopt a management incentive plan (the “MIP”) on or after the effective date of the Plan. Under the MIP, shares of new common stock (or other equity securities) will be reserved for grant to management, key employees, and directors of Reorganized QHC. The governing body of the Reorganized QHC will determine the terms and conditions of the MIP.
Material Covenants
The RSA imposes covenants on all of the parties thereto, which include, without limitation, the obligation of each party to use commercially reasonable efforts and to work in good faith to, as soon as reasonably practicable, consummate, the Restructuring, negotiate and complete definitive restructuring documents, obtain entry of an order confirming the Plan, and not take any action that is inconsistent with, or intended to frustrate, the timely approval of the Plan. Furthermore, the Consenting Stakeholders covenant to vote in favor of the Plan and not, directly or indirectly, object to, delay, impede or take any other action designed to interfere with the acceptance, implementation, confirmation, or consummation of the Plan, such as supporting or submitting or soliciting approval of a competing plan of reorganization. The RSA requires the Company to pay the documented fees and expenses of the legal and financial advisors of the Consenting Stakeholders, subject to the approval of the Bankruptcy Court. Moreover, in the RSA, the Company covenants to operate its business in the ordinary course in a manner consistent with past practice in all material respects and notify the Consenting Stakeholders of any breach of the RSA within three business days of obtaining actual knowledge thereof.
Milestones
The RSA requires the Company to meet certain milestones, unless extended or waived in writing by the Company, on the one hand, and at least 50.01% of the Consenting First Lien Lenders and at least 50.01% of the Consenting Noteholders, on the other hand. The Consenting Stakeholders are permitted to terminate the RSA and revoke their support of the Plan in the event the Company fails to achieve one of the milestones. The milestones include, among others: (i) no later than April 6, 2020, the Company must commence the solicitation of votes for the acceptance or rejection of the Plan (the “Solicitation”); (ii) no later than April 7, 2020, the Company must commence the Chapter 11 Cases; (iii) on the date the Company files the bankruptcy petitions with the Bankruptcy Court, the Company also must file with the Bankruptcy Court (a) the Plan; (b) the Disclosure Statement (as defined below); and (c) a motion to obtain postpetition “debtor-in-possession” financing; and (iv) the Plan must be effective no later than seventy-five calendar days after the petition date, provided that if any required regulatory approval has not been obtained prior to the 75th calendar date, the effective date milestone will automatically be extended to ninety-five calendar days after the petition date.
The foregoing summary of the RSA, the Plan, and the DIP Facility and the transactions contemplated thereby does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the RSA and the exhibits and schedules annexed thereto, copies of which are filed as Exhibit 10.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and are incorporated by reference into this Item 1.03.
to the RSA, the Company commenced the Solicitation on April 6, 2020. In connection with the commencement of the Solicitation, copies of the Plan and the related disclosure statement (the “Disclosure Statement”) were distributed to certain institutional investor and lender creditors of the Company entitled to vote on the Plan.
Equity Commitment Agreement
Certain Consenting Noteholders (the “Equity Commitment Parties”) have agreed to commit no less than $200 million (which amount may be increased to $250 million under certain circumstances) (the “Equity Commitment Aggregate Amount”) in new funds to purchase shares of new common stock of the Reorganized QHC at a purchase price per share equal to $7.50 (the “New Common Equity Raise”), to the terms of and subject to the conditions of an Equity Commitment Agreement with the Company (the “Equity Commitment Agreement”). Additionally, the Reorganized QHC will issue to the Equity Commitment Parties shares of new common stock in an amount equal to 7.5% of the Equity Commitment Aggregate Amount, issued an equity commitment premium price per share equal to $10.00 (the “Equity Commitment Premium”). The Equity Commitment Premium is payable to the Equity Commitment Parties in cash under certain circumstances. The Company will use the proceeds from the New Common Equity Raise to fund distributions under the Plan, including, without limit, the proposed paydown of the Company’s senior secured debt.
The New Common Equity Raise will be conducted in accordance with Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). This Current Report on Form 8-K does not constitute an offering of the shares of new common stock summarized above, nor the solicitation of bids or purchases for these shares of new common stock.
QHC makes customary representations and warranties in the Equity Commitment Agreement, including, but not limited to, representations and warranties related to the Company’s good standing and valid existence, the Company’s power and authority to enter into the Equity Commitment Agreement and perform its obligations thereunder, the absence of material litigation against the Company, certain intellectual property of the Company, certain tax matters, and the validity of the new common stock to be issued by the Company thereunder.
Moreover, the closing of the New Common Equity Raise is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions precedent, including, among others, the RSA has not been terminated, the Plan is confirmed and declared effective by the Bankruptcy Court, all other government approvals (including anti-trust approval, if applicable) have been obtained by the Company, the Company reimburses the Equity Commitment Parties for their documented fees and expenses incurred in connection with the New Common Equity Raise, and no event has occurred that has or would reasonably be expected to have a material adverse effect on the Company.
The foregoing summary of the Equity Commitment Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereby does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Equity Commitment Agreement, a copy of which is filed as Exhibit 10.2 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated by reference into this Item 1.03.
In connection with the Chapter 11 Cases, McDermott Will & Emery LLP is serving as legal counsel to the Company, Alvarez & Marsal North America LLC is serving as the Company’s restructuring advisor and MTS Health Partners, L.P. is serving as financial advisor. Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal counsel to the Consenting Noteholders and Jefferies LLC is serving as financial advisor. Milbank LLP is serving as legal counsel to the Consenting First Lien Lenders and Houlihan Lokey is serving as financial advisor.
The agreements and transactions summarized in Item 1.03 of this Current Report on Form 8-K are subject to approval by the Bankruptcy Court, which has not been obtained at this time. These summaries, therefore, may not reflect the definitive versions of these agreements and transactions and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the definitive agreements and transactions, as approved by the Bankruptcy Court.
The filing of the Chapter 11 Cases described above in Item 1.03 constitutes an event of default under the following debt instruments of the Company (the “Debt Instruments”):
The Debt Instruments provide that, as a result of the Chapter 11 Cases, the principal and interest due thereunder shall be immediately due and payable without notice from the lenders thereunder. Any efforts to enforce such payment obligations under the Debt Instruments are automatically stayed as a result of the Chapter 11 Cases, and the lenders’ rights to enforce the Debt Instruments are subject to the applicable provisions of the Bankruptcy Code.
Effective April 6, 2020, the Board appointed Paul Rundell, a Managing Director at Alvarez & Marsal, LLC (“A&M”), as Chief Restructuring Officer of the Company.
Paul Rundell, age 44, is a Managing Director at A&M and has been with the firm since 2007. Mr. Rundell brings over 20 years of experience specializing in the healthcare industry and is a Managing Director in A&M’s restructuring practice. Prior to joining A&M, Mr. Rundell worked with several restructuring and interim management firms where he assisted clients with revenues ranging from $50 million to more than $15 billion. Mr. Rundell has worked with numerous healthcare clients throughout the country. Mr. Rundell served as Interim Chief Executive Officer of 21st Century Oncology Holdings, Inc. from February 2017 through February 2018. He is a Certified Insolvency and Restructuring Advisor (CIRA), a Certified Turnaround Professional (CTP), and a member of the Turnaround Management Association (TMA) and the Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors (AIRA). Mr. Rundell holds a Bachelor’s Degree and a Master’s Degree in business administration from the University of Illinois.
With respect to the disclosure required by Item 401(d) of Regulation S-K, there are no family relationships between Mr. Rundell and any director or executive officer of the Company. With respect to Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K, there are no relationships or related transactions between Mr. Rundell and the Company that would be required to be reported.
The Company cautions that trading in the Company’s securities during the pendency of the Chapter 11 Cases is highly speculative and poses substantial risks. Trading prices for the Company’s securities may bear little or no relationship to the actual recovery, if any, by the holders of the Company’s securities in the Chapter 11 Cases. The Company expects that its equity holders could experience a significant or complete loss on their investment, depending on the outcome of the Chapter 11 Cases.
Press Release
On April 7, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing the RSA and the DIP Facility as well as its decision to file the Chapter 11 Cases. A copy of this press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.
Additional information about the Chapter 11 Cases is available at https://www.QuorumForward.com. For copies of motions and orders filed with the Bankruptcy Court and other documents related to the court supervised process, please visit https://dm.epiq11.com/Quorum.
Disclosure Statement
As described above, the Disclosure Statement was distributed to certain creditors of the Company on April 6, 2020. A copy of the Disclosure Statement is being furnished as Exhibit 99.2 and is incorporated into this Item 7.01 by reference. This Current Report on Form 8-K is not a solicitation of votes to accept or reject the Plan or an offer to sell securities of the Company. Any solicitation of votes or offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company will be made only to and in accordance with the Disclosure Statement.
Cleansing Material
Beginning in May 2019, the Company commenced discussions with certain of the Consenting Stakeholders regarding the possibility of a potential financing, recapitalization, material sale of assets or equity of one of the Company’s subsidiaries, or alternative transactions for the Company.
The Company entered into confidentiality agreements (collectively, the “NDAs”) with certain of the Consenting Stakeholders. to the NDAs, the Company agreed to publicly disclose certain information, including material non-public information disclosed to the Consenting Stakeholders (the “Cleansing Material”) upon the occurrence of certain events set forth in the NDAs. A copy of the Cleansing Material, including the Company’s financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company’s financial results for the months of January and February 2020, the 2020 risk adjusted budget of the Company, and discussion materials related to the impact of the 2019 novel coronavirus pandemic on the Company’s financial condition and results of operations, along with accompanying supplemental materials, is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.3 and is incorporated into this Item 7.01 by reference.
The descriptions in this Form 8-K of the Cleansing Material do not purport to be complete and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the complete presentation of the Cleansing Material attached as Exhibit 99.3 hereto.
The information set forth in Item 7.01 of this Form 8-K is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of such section. The information in Item 7.01 of this Form 8-K shall not be incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act or the Exchange Act, regardless of any incorporation by reference language in any such filing.