QUORUM HEALTH CORPORATION (NYSE:QHC) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

The information regarding the Restructuring Support Agreement (as defined below) and the Equity Commitment Agreement (as defined below) set forth in Item 1.03 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is incorporated into this Item 1.01 by reference.

On April 7, 2020, Quorum Health Corporation (“ QHC ”) and certain of its direct and indirect subsidiaries (collectively, the “ Company ”) filed voluntary petitions (the “ Chapter 11 Cases ”) under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code (the “ Bankruptcy Code ”) with the Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware (the “ Bankruptcy Court ”) in order to implement the financial restructuring of the Company (the “ Restructuring ”). The Company has requested that the Bankruptcy Court administer the Chapter 11 Cases jointly under the caption In re Quorum Health Corporation, et al.

The Company filed motions with the Bankruptcy Court seeking authorization to continue to operate its businesses as “debtors-in-possession” under the jurisdiction of the Bankruptcy Court and in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Bankruptcy Code and orders of the Bankruptcy Court. To ensure its ability to continue operating in the ordinary course of business, the Company also has filed with the Bankruptcy Court a variety of motions seeking “first day” relief motions, including authority to pay employee wages and benefits and certain vendors and suppliers in the ordinary course of business. The Plan (as defined below) and the “first day” relief anticipate that vendors and other unsecured creditors who continue to work with the Company on existing terms will be paid in full and in the ordinary course of business. The Company expects that the Bankruptcy Court will grant its motions for “first day” relief, and all existing patient, physician, and supplier contracts are expected to remain in place and be serviced in the ordinary course during the pendency of the Chapter 11 Cases.

Restructuring Support Agreement

In contemplation of its potential bankruptcy filing and proposed restructuring and recapitalization under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code, on April 6, 2020, the Company entered into a Restructuring Support Agreement (the “ RSA ”) with (i) lenders who (a) constitute more than a majority in number of the lenders of the outstanding term loans (the “ Term Loans ”) and the outstanding revolving loans (the “ Revolving Loans ”, together with the Term Loans, the “ First Lien Loans ”) under that certain credit agreement (the “ Senior Secured Credit Agreement ”), dated as of April 29, 2016, by and among QHC, as borrower, each of the guarantors named therein, the lenders from time to time party thereto and Credit Suisse AG, as administrative agent for the lenders under the Senior Secured Credit Agreement (the “ First Lien Agent ”), and (b) hold at least two-thirds of the aggregate outstanding principal amount of the First Lien Loans (the “ Consenting First Lien Lenders ”), and (ii) holders who (x) constitute a majority in number of the holders of $400,000,000 aggregate outstanding principal amount of 11.625% Senior Notes due 2023 issued by QHC (the “ Senior Notes ”) and (y) hold at least two-thirds of the aggregate outstanding principal amount of the Senior Notes (the “ Consenting Noteholders ”, and collectively with the Consenting First Lien Lenders, the “ Consenting Stakeholders ”). As set forth in the RSA, the Company and the Consenting Stakeholders have agreed to the principal terms of a restructuring of the Company.

The RSA sets forth the terms under which the Company and the Consenting Stakeholders agreed to implement the financial restructuring of the Company (the “ Restructuring ”) through the Plan, a copy of which is attached as Exhibit A to the RSA. Although the Company intends to pursue the Restructuring in accordance with the terms set forth in the RSA, there can be no assurance that the Company will be successful in completing the Restructuring in the Chapter 11 Cases, whether on the same or different terms than those provided in the RSA and the Plan.

Existing Senior Secured Debt