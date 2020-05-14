Cool Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WARM) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

About Cool Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WARM)

Cool Technologies, Inc., formerly HPEV, Inc., is engaged in developing and commercializing dispersion technologies in various product platforms. The Company is also engaged in developing and commercializing an electric load assist technology around which it has designed a vehicle retrofit system. Its application process is Totally Enclosed Heat Pipe Cooled technology (TEHPC). The markets for products utilizing its technology include consumer, industrial and military markets, both in the United States and across the world. Its initial target markets include those involved in moving materials and moving people, such as motors/generators, mobile auxiliary power, compressors, turbines, bearings, electric vehicles, brakes/rotors/calipers, pumps/fans, passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, military and marine. The Company’s technologies are divided into categories, which include heat dispersion technology, mobile electric power and electric load assist. It has not generated any revenues.