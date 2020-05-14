SMITH-MIDLAND CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:SMID) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
ITEM 2.02
On May 14, 2020 Smith-Midland Corporation issued a press release announcing its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.
A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.
(d)Exhibits
The information filed as an exhibit to this Form 8-K is being furnished in accordance with Item 2.02 and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of such section, nor shall such information be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.
SMITH MIDLAND CORP Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 smid-20200331_ex991.htm PRESS RELEASE smid-20200331_ex991 Exhibit 99.1 Smith-Midland Announces First Quarter 2020 Results MIDLAND,…
To view the full exhibit click
here
About SMITH-MIDLAND CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:SMID)
Smith-Midland Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells and installs a range of precast concrete products for use in the construction, highway, utilities and farming industries, through its subsidiaries. The Company’s precast and barrier rental customers are primarily general contractors and federal, state, and local transportation authorities located in the Mid-Atlantic, Northeastern, Midwestern and Southeastern regions of the United States. It offers products, including Easi-Set SlenderWall Lightweight Construction Panels, Easi-Set Sierra Wall, Easi-Set Precast Building and Easi-Span Expandable Precast Building, Easi-Set Utility Vault, SoftSound Soundwall Panels, Beach Prisms Erosion Control Modules and H2Out Secondary Drainage System. Its precast subsidiaries also produce farm products, such as cattleguards and water and feed troughs, as well as custom order precast concrete products with various architectural surfaces.
An ad to help with our costs