ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) Files An 8-K Other Events

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) Files An 8-K Other Events
Item 8.01 Other Events.

On February 24, 2020, ContraFect Corporation (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Breakthrough Therapy designation for exebacase for the treatment of MRSA bacteremia, including right-sided endocarditis, when used in addition to standard-of-care anti-staphylococcal antibiotics in adult patients.The full text of the press release issued in connection with this announcement is filed as Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-K.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

99.1    Press Release issued on February 24, 2020

Story continues below


CONTRAFECT Corp Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 d891460dex991.htm EX-99.1 EX-99.1 Exhibit 99.1   ContraFect Announces U.S. FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Exebacase for the Treatment of Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) Bacteremia,…
To view the full exhibit click here

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR