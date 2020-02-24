ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On February 24, 2020, ContraFect Corporation (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Breakthrough Therapy designation for exebacase for the treatment of MRSA bacteremia, including right-sided endocarditis, when used in addition to standard-of-care anti-staphylococcal antibiotics in adult patients.The full text of the press release issued in connection with this announcement is filed as Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-K.

