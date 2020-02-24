AGENUS INC. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Agenus Inc. (Agenus) is an immuno-oncology company. The Company is engaged in discovering and developing treatments for patients with cancer. Its approaches are driven by platforms and programs, which include antibody discovery platform, including Retrocyte Display, SECANT yeast display and phage display technologies designed to produce human antibodies; antibody candidate programs, including checkpoint modulator (CPM) programs; vaccine programs, including Prophage and AutoSynVax, and saponin-based vaccine adjuvants, principally QS-21 Stimulon adjuvant (QS-21 Stimulon). The Company has a portfolio of programs in various stages of development, including a series of antibodies in discovery and pre-clinical and clinical development, Prophage vaccine, a Heat Shock Protein (HSP)-based vaccine candidate for a form of brain cancer that has completed Phase II trials, and a number of QS-21 Stimulon-containing vaccine candidates in late stage development.