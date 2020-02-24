CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CHMG) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

ITEM 5.02

Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

On February 18, 2020, Bruce W. Boyea notified Chemung Financial Corporation and Chemung Canal Trust Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Chemung Financial Corporation, that he would not stand for re-election to the Board of Directors. His term as director will end at the Annual Meeting in May, 2020.



