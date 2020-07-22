CYTOSORBENTS CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CTSO) Files An 8-K Other Events

On July 21, 2020, the CytoSorbents Corporation (the “Company”) received notification that it received a U.S. Army Medical Research Acquisition Activity Award (the “USAMRAAA”) for its HemoDefend™ platform, a development-stage technology designed to be a practical, low cost, and effective way to safeguard the quality and safety of the blood supply. The USAMRAAA award, for up to $4,421,487.00, was granted to the Company in order to develop a highly efficient adsorber to remove anti-A and Anti-B antibodies from blood and plasma for transfusion. This Award is supported by the U.S. Department of Defense Peer Reviewed Medical Research Program (PRMRP)/Congressionally Directed Medical Research Program (CDMRP) under Contract No. W81XWH2010712. HemoDefend is not yet approved in the U.S. or elsewhere.



CytoSorbents Corporation is a critical care focused immunotherapy company. The Company is engaged in commercializing its product, CytoSorb, which is a blood purification technology with focus in preventing or treating multiple organ failure. The Company’s purification technologies are based on biocompatible, porous polymer beads that remove toxic substances from blood and other bodily fluids by pore capture and surface adsorption. The Company’s CytoSorb is an extracorporeal cytokine filter and is designed to reduce the cytokine storm that causes inflammation, organ failure and death in common critical illnesses, such as sepsis, burn injury, trauma, lung injury and pancreatitis. In addition, CytoSorb is used in other inflammatory conditions, such as cardiac surgery and autoimmune disease flares and cancer cachexia. It also has other products under development based upon its blood purification technology, including HemoDefend, ContrastSorb, DrugSorb, BetaSorb and others.