CONSOLIDATED WATER CO. LTD. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Files An 8-K Shareholder Director Nominations

Item 5.08

To the extent applicable, the information in Item 8.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is incorporated by reference into this Item 5.08.

On April 16, 2020, Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (the “Company”) announced that its annual meeting of shareholders would be held on August 17, 2020 and that holders of record of the Company’s stock as of June 15, 2020 would be entitled to vote at the meeting.

On May 7, 2020, the Cayman Islands Government announced that Owen Roberts International Airport and Charles Kirkconnell International Airport will remain closed for international passenger flights through August 31, 2020. Due to these and other travel restrictions, the ongoing public health concern relating to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and a desire to continue to encourage and facilitate shareholder engagement, the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) has determined to change the date of the shareholder meeting.

The Board has established Wednesday, November 18, 2020 as the new date of the Company’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “2020 Annual Meeting”). Shareholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2020 will be entitled to vote at the 2020 Annual Meeting. The time and location of the 2020 Annual Meeting will be as set forth in the Company’s proxy statement for the 2020 Annual Meeting.

Shareholder proposals intended to be presented under Rule 14a-8 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) for inclusion in the Company’s proxy statement and accompanying proxy for the 2020 Annual Meeting must be received by the Secretary of the Company, at Consolidated Water Co. Ltd., Regatta Office Park, Windward Three, 4th Floor, West Bay Road, P.O. Box 1114, Grand Cayman, KY1-1102, Cayman Islands, on or before the close of business on September 25, 2020, which the Company has determined to be a reasonable time before it expects to begin to print and send its proxy materials. Any such proposal must also meet the requirements set forth in the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission in order to be eligible for inclusion in the proxy materials for the 2020 Annual Meeting. The September 25, 2020 deadline also will apply in determining whether notice of a shareholder proposal is timely for purposes of exercising discretionary voting authority with respect to proxies under Rule 14a-4(c) of the Exchange Act.

In addition, shareholders of the Company who wish to bring business before the 2020 Annual Meeting outside of Rule 14a-8 of the Exchange Act or to nominate a person for election as a director must ensure that written notice of such proposal is received by the Company’s Secretary at the address specified above no later than the close of business on September 25, 2020. Any such proposal must meet the requirements set forth in the Company’s Articles of Association in order to be brought before the 2020 Annual Meeting. To recommend a prospective nominee for consideration by the Company’s Nominations and Corporate Governance Committee, a shareholder also must submit the candidate’s name and qualifications in writing to the Secretary of the Company at the address specified above no later than the specified deadline.



About CONSOLIDATED WATER CO. LTD. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Story continues below

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates seawater desalination plants (that utilize reverse osmosis technology) and water distribution systems in areas where naturally occurring supplies of potable water are scarce or non-existent. The Company operates in three segments: retail water operations, bulk water operations and services operations. The retail water operations segment produces and supplies water to end users, including residential, commercial and government customers. The bulk water operations segment produces potable water from seawater and sells this water to governments and private customers. The services operations segment provides engineering and management services, including designing and constructing desalination plants, and managing and operating plants owned by affiliated companies. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, it provides various services to its customers in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas, Belize, the British Virgin Islands and Indonesia.