Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) Files An 8-K Other Events

BofA Securities performed a discounted cash flow analysis of Lantheus Holdings by calculating the estimated present value as of December 31, 2019 of the stand-alone, unlevered, after-tax free cash flows that Lantheus Holdings was forecasted to generate, based on the Progenics management Lantheus financial projections, during the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 through the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. BofA Securities calculated terminal values for Lantheus Holdings by applying to Lantheus Holdings’ stand-alone, unlevered, after-tax normalized free cash flows in the terminal year, a selected range of perpetuity growth rates of 1.25% to 2.25% , which range was based on input from Progenics management . The cash flows and terminal values were discounted to present value as of December 31, 2019 using a selected range of discount rates of 7.75% to 10.00% , which was based on an estimate of Lantheus Holdings’ weighted average cost of capital. Lantheus Holdings’ implied equity value was calculated (based on information provided by the management of Progenics) by reducing Lantheus Holdings’ implied enterprise value by Lantheus Holdings’ net debt as of December 31, 2019 (based on cash and cash equivalents of $93 million and debt of $195 million as provided by Progenics management) . BofA Securities also calculated the estimated present value (as of December 31, 2019) of the NOLs that Progenics management forecasted would be utilized during calendar years 2019 through 2024, using a discount rate range of 5.00% to 7.00%. This analysis indicated an approximate implied per share equity value reference range for the Lantheus Holdings common stock, ranging from $23.31 to $37.30 (calculated assuming 39.3 million shares of Lantheus Holdings common stock, 1.1 million Lantheus Holdings restricted stock awards and restricted stock units, and 0.3 million Lantheus Holdings options (using the treasury stock method with a weighted average strike price of $17.44) as provided by Progenics management as of February 14, 2020) .

