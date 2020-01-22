NEUROTROPE, INC. (OTCMKTS:NTRPD) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On January 22, 2020, Neurotrope, Inc. (the "Company") issued a press release providing a corporate update following the completion of its analysis of data from the Company’s Phase 2 confirmatory clinical trial. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this report and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

99.1 Press release of Neurotrope, Inc., dated January 22, 2020.



Neurotrope, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 tm203756d1_ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Neurotrope Provides Corporate Update After Completing Bryostatin-1 Data Analysis for Advanced Alzheimer’s Disease Trial Analysis to adjust for significant baseline imbalance in Severe Impairment Battery scores between treatment groups shows improvement in cognitive function of pre-specified Moderate Stratum patients at week 13,…

About NEUROTROPE, INC. (OTCMKTS:NTRPD)

Neurotrope, Inc., formerly BlueFlash Communications, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company with its product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. The Company is focused on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called bryostatin for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD), which is in the clinical testing stage. Bryostatin, which is a protein kinase C (PKC) Alpha and e activator, is also developed for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, which are in pre-clinical testing. Its second generation PKC activators, such as the Bryologs are meant for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardio protection and traumatic brain injury. It develops Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease along with the rare (Orphan) diseases, such as Fragile X Syndrome and Niemann-Pick Type C. It has completed Phase IIa clinical trials of Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of patients with AD.