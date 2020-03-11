AMPCO-PITTSBURGH CORPORATION (NYSE:AP) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation is engaged in manufacturing and selling specialty metal products and customized equipment utilized by industry throughout the world. The Company operates through two segments: the Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment, and the Air and Liquid Processing segment. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment consists of Union Electric Steel Corporation (Union Electric Steel or UES) and Union Electric Steel UK Limited (UES-UK). The Air and Liquid Processing segment includes Aerofin, Buffalo Air Handling and Buffalo Pumps, all divisions of Air & Liquid Systems Corporation (Air and Liquid), a subsidiary of the Company. Union Electric Steel produces ingot and forged products that service a range of industries across the globe. UES-UK produces cast rolls for hot and cold strip mills, medium/heavy section mills and plate mills in a range of iron and steel qualities.