American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

(e) Fiscal 20 Executive Incentive Plan. On May 21, 2020, the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors (the “ Committee ”) of American Superconductor Corporation (the “ Company ”) and the Board of Directors of the Company approved an executive incentive plan for the Company’s fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (“ fiscal 20 ”). Participants in the plan include the Company’s chief executive officer and all other current executive officers. to the plan, each participant is designated a target cash incentive amount, expressed as a percentage of the participant’s base salary. The Committee is responsible for determining the payout under the plan to each participant except the chief executive officer. The Board of Directors of the Company determines the payout under the plan for the chief executive officer, taking into account the recommendation of the Committee.

The amount of the incentive award actually paid to each participant may be less than or greater than the participant’s target cash incentive, with the amount capped at 200% of the target incentive. For each participant, individual incentive awards will be determined following the end of fiscal 2020 based on the following factors and their corresponding weightings:

The following table sets forth the target cash incentive for fiscal 2020 for each current executive officer:



