First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02

On April 22, 2020, First Internet Bancorp (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this report and is incorporated by reference herein.

On April 23, at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time), the Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The electronic presentation slides, which will accompany the call and webcast, are furnished as Exhibit 99.2 and are incorporated by reference herein.