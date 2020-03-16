Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On March 16, 2020, Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (the “Company”) issued the press release attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 announcing earnings for the fourth quarter>and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. Additionally, the Company filed a presentation attached hereto as Exhibit 99.2.
The information, including exhibit 99.1 hereto, the registrant furnished in this report is not deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section. Registration statements or other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission shall not incorporate this information by reference, except as otherwise expressly stated in such filing.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. Exhibit
About Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. is a supplier of a range of cab-related products and systems. The Company operates through two segments: the Global Truck and Bus Segment (GTB Segment) and the Global Construction and Agriculture Segment (GCA Segment). The GTB Segment manufactures and sells products, which include Seats, Trim, sleeper boxes, cab structures, structural components and body panels, and mirrors and wiper systems. The GCA Segment manufactures and sells the products, which include Electronic wire harness assemblies and Seats, Wiper systems, Office seating, and Aftermarket seats and components. It supplies products for the commercial vehicle market, including the medium-and heavy-duty truck market, the medium-and heavy-construction vehicle market, and the military, bus, agriculture, mining, industrial equipment and off-road recreational markets. It has manufacturing operations in the United States, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Czech Republic, Ukraine, China, India and Australia.

