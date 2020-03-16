Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02
On March 16, 2020, Fortress Biotech, Inc. issued a press release to announce financial results and recent corporate highlights for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019. A copy of such press release is being furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this report.
EX-99.1 2 tm2012819d1_ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Fortress Biotech Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Highlights Revenue from marketed dermatology products increased 85% for fourth quarter 2019 and 49% for full-year 2019 compared to 2018 NDA for IV tramadol accepted for review by FDA; PDUFA date is set for October 10,…
About Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)
Fortress Biotech, Inc., formerly Coronado Biosciences, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is involved in the development of immunotherapy agents for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its sole product candidate is CNDO-109. The Company is also focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The Company’s product, CNDO-109, is a lysate (disrupted Closteroviridae (CTV)-1 cells, cell membrane fragments, cell proteins and other cellular components) that activates donor Natural Killer (NK) cells. CTV-1 is a leukemic cell line re-classified as a T-cell acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL). The Company holds the license to develop and commercialize CNDO-109 to activate NK cells for the treatment of cancer-related and other conditions, and a non-exclusive license to certain clinical data solely for use in the Investigational new drug (IND) for CNDO-109. The Company is conducting the Phase I clinical studies of CNDO-109.