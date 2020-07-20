ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

ITEM 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain

Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On July 17, 2020, the Board of Directors of ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) appointed Julie Cavanna-Jerbic to serve as a director on the Board, effective immediately, until the Company’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, or until her successor is elected and qualified or her earlier resignation, removal from office, death or incapacity. Ms. Cavanna-Jerbic will serve as a member of the Company’s Audit Committee and Compensation, Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

Ms. Cavanna-Jerbic will receive compensation in accordance with the Company’s standard non-employee director compensation package, which is more fully described under the caption “Director Compensation” in the Company’s proxy statement on Schedule 14A filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 9, 2020, as may be adjusted by the Board from time to time.

There are no arrangements or understandings to which Ms. Cavanna-Jerbic was appointed to the Board, and there are no transactions between Ms. Cavanna-Jerbic and the Company since the beginning of the Company’s last fiscal year or any currently proposed transaction, in which the amount involved exceeds $120,000.

A copy of the Company’s press release announcing Ms. Cavanna-Jerbic’s appointment is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

ITEM 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 aljj-ex991_7.htm EX-99.1 aljj-ex991_7.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 ALJ Regional Holdings,…

About ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ)

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Faneuil, Carpets and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers clients customer relationship management; billing, payment and claims processing; data entry; document management; workforce and support analytics; quality assurance; system support and maintenance, and staffing services. The Carpets segment is a provider of multiple products for the commercial, retail and home builder markets, including all types of flooring, countertops, cabinets, window coverings and garage/closet organizers. The Carpets segment provides various floor coverings to commercial and retail customers, including carpet, ceramic, porcelain, natural stone, vinyl plank, vinyl tile, area rugs and specialty flooring, including bamboo, leather, cork and large format tile. The Phoenix segment is engaged in offering digital pre-press capabilities and its ultraviolet (UV) printing platform supports a range of printing and finishing options.