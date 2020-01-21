COLONY BANKCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (“Colony”) is furnishing a copy of its most recent investor presentation, which it intends to use in connection with certain community group presentations. A copy of the presentation materials to be used by Colony is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report and is incorporated herein by reference.

The information contained in this Item 7.01, including the information set forth in the presentation materials furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to, and incorporated in, this Current Report, is being “furnished” and shall not be deemed “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Exchange Act or otherwise subject to the liabilities of Section. The information in Exhibit 99.1 furnished to this Item 7.01 shall not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other documents to the Securities Act or into any filing or other document to the Exchange Act except as otherwise expressly stated in any such filing.

(d) Exhibits.

99.1 Investor presentation to be used with certain community group presentations.



About COLONY BANKCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (Colony) is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Colony Bank (the Bank). The Bank offers traditional banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in its markets. The Bank’s product line includes loans to small and medium-sized businesses, residential and commercial construction and land development loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, agri-business and production loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity loans, consumer loans and a range of demand, savings and time deposit products, among others. The Bank also offers Internet banking services, electronic bill payment services, safe deposit box rentals, telephone banking, credit and debit card services, remote depository products and access to a network of automated teller machines (ATMs) to its customers. It conducts a full service commercial, consumer and mortgage banking business through approximately 30 offices in various cities.