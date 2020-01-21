ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Files An 8-K Other Events

Story continues below

About ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. operates as the parent holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company (the Bank). The Company is engaged in the business of gathering deposits from the general public and investing primarily in loans and investment securities and utilizing the resulting cash flows to conduct operations, expand the branch network, and pay dividends to stockholders. Through the Bank and its subsidiaries, it offers a range of commercial and consumer loan products, deposit products and cash management services. It also offers investment advisory and wealth management, trust and insurance services. It offers commercial mortgage loans; construction and land development loans; secured and unsecured commercial loans; lines of credit, and standby letters of credit. The Company provides a range of investment advisory and management services delivered through two channels, Enterprise Investment Advisors and Enterprise Investment Services.