Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On January 21, 2020, Mesa Royalty Trust issued a press release announcing Mesa Royalty Trust’s royalty income and income distribution for the month of January 2020. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 hereto and is incorporated herein by reference.

to General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K and Securities and Exchange Commission Release No. 33-8176, the press release attached as Exhibit 99.1 is not “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, is not subject to the liabilities of that section and is not deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, but is instead furnished for purposes of that instruction.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

99.1 Mesa Royalty Trust Press Release dated January 21, 2020.



MESA ROYALTY TRUST/TX Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 tm205481d1_ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Mesa-Royalty-Trust Mesa Royalty Trust Announces Trust Income for January 2020 MESA ROYALTY TRUST The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company,…

About Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR)

Mesa Royalty Trust owns property interests in the Hugoton Area (Kansas) and the San Juan Basin (Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado). The Trust does not engage in any operations. The gas produced from the Hugoton properties is available for sale on the spot market. The natural gas produced from the San Juan Basin is sold on the spot market.