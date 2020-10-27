Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On Thursday October 29, 2020, Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC Pink: “FGPR”) (“Ferrellgas”) William E. Ruisinger, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, will conduct a live teleconference on the Internet at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/u5m6abdy to discuss the results of operations for the fourth fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2020. The live webcast of the teleconference will begin at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time). Ferrellgas reported earnings for its fourth quarter ended July 31, 2020 on October 15, 2020. Questions may be submitted via the investor relations e-mail box at [email protected]

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. is engaged in the retail distribution of propane and related equipment sales, and midstream operations, which include crude oil logistics. The Company’s segments include propane and related equipment sales, midstream operations-crude oil logistics, and corporate and other. The propane and related equipment sales segment consists of the distribution of propane and related equipment and supplies. The midstream operations-crude oil logistics segment is engaged in providing crude oil transportation and logistics services. The corporate and other segment includes midstream operations-water solutions. The Company’s two subsidiaries include Ferrellgas Partners Finance Corp. and the operating partnership. Its general partner performs all management functions for the Company and holds general partner interest in Ferrellgas Partners and the operating partnership. It is a distributor of propane and related equipment and supplies to customers in the United States.