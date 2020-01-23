CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CCNE) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On January 22, 2020, CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CCNE), the parent company of CNB Bank, issued a press release describing its results of operations for the fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. That press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits

d. Exhibits.

CNB Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company provides a range of banking and related services through its subsidiary, CNB Bank (the Bank). In addition, the Bank provides trust and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services. The Bank offers a range of banking activities and services for individual, business, governmental and institutional customers. The Bank’s Wealth & Asset Management Services division offers a range of client services. The Bank has approximately 40 branch offices and over two loan production offices. The Company’s loan portfolio includes commercial, industrial and agricultural loans; commercial mortgages loans; residential real estate loans; consumer loans; credit cards, and overdrafts. It offers demand deposits, savings deposits and time deposits.