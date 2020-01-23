ANI PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02.

(d) Exhibits

10.1 Employment Agreement, entered into by the Company and Arthur S. Przybyl 10.2 Employment Agreement, entered into by the Company and Stephen P. Carey 10.3 Employment Agreement, entered into by the Company and Robert Schrepfer 10.4 Employment Agreement, entered into by the Company and James G. Marken



ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 tm205553d1_ex10-1.htm EXHIBIT 10.1 Exhibit 10.1 EXECUTIVE EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT EXECUTIVE EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT (this “Agreement”),…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About ANI PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The Company’s focused areas of product development include anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. Its generic products include Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone, Etodolac, Flecainide, Fluvoxamine, Hydrocortisone Enema, Methazolamide, Metoclopramide Syrup, Nimodipine, Opium Tincture, Oxycodone Oral Solution, Propafenone and Vancomycin. Its branded products include Cortenema, Lithobid, Reglan and Vancocin. It has over two pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities located in Baudette, Minnesota that are capable of producing oral solid dose products, as well as liquids and topicals, controlled substances, and potent products. Its two facilities have a combined manufacturing, packaging and laboratory capacity totaling approximately 173,000 square feet.