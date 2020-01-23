BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01.

On January 22, 2020, Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (the “Partnership”) issued a press release (the “Press Release”) announcing that on February 14, 2020, it will pay quarterly distributions of $0.04 per common unit and $0.17875 per preferred unit to its common and preferred unitholders of record as of the close of business on February 4, 2020. A copy of the Press Release is furnished as an exhibit to this Current Report.

In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information set forth in this Item 7.01 and in the attached exhibit are deemed to be furnished and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”).

(d) Exhibits

In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information set forth in the attached Exhibit 99.1 is deemed to be “furnished” and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of the Exchange Act.

About BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP)

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. is a master limited partnership company. The Company provides integrated terminalling, storage, gathering and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution and marketing of crude oil and liquid asphalt cement. It operates in four segments: asphalt terminalling services, which provides asphalt product and residual fuel terminalling, storage and blending services at its terminalling and storage facilities; crude oil terminalling and storage services, which provides crude oil terminalling and storage services at its terminalling and storage facilities; crude oil pipeline services, which owns and operates pipeline systems, the Mid-Continent system, the East Texas system and Eagle North system, that gather crude oil purchased by its customers and transports it to refiners, and crude oil trucking and producer field services, which uses its owned and leased tanker trucks to gather crude oil for its customers.