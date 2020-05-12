CLOUDCOMMERCE, INC. (OTCMKTS:CLWD) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On May 5, 2020, CloudCommerce, Inc. (the “Company”) received loan proceeds of $780,680 (the “PPP Loan”) under the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP” under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act).

The PPL Loan is evidenced by a promissory note (the “Note”), between the Company and the Cache Valley Bank (the “Lender”). The Note has a two-year term, bears interest at the rate of 1.00% per annum, and may be prepaid at any time without payment of any premium. No payments of principal or interest are due during the six-month period beginning on the date of the Note (the “Deferral Period”).

The principal and accrued interest under the Note is forgivable after eight weeks if the Company uses the PPP Loan proceeds for eligible purposes, including payroll, benefits, rent and utilities, and otherwise complies with PPP requirements. In order to obtain forgiveness of the PPP Loan, the Company must submit a request and provide satisfactory documentation regarding its compliance with applicable requirements. The Company must repay any unforgiven principal amount of the Note, with interest, on a monthly basis following the Deferral Period. The Company intends to use the proceeds of the PPP Loan for eligible purposes and to pursue forgiveness, although the Company may take action that could cause some or all of the PPP Loan to become ineligible for forgiveness. No assurance is provided that forgiveness for all or any portion of the PPP Loan will be obtained.

The Note contains customary events of default relating to, among other things, payment defaults and breaches of representations, warranties or covenants. The occurrence of an event of default may result in the repayment of all amounts outstanding, collection of all amounts owing from the Company, or filing suit and obtaining judgment against the Company.

The foregoing description of the Note does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Note attached to this Form 8-K as Exhibit 10.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

Item 2.03 Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.

The information contained in Item 1.01 is hereby incorporated by reference into this Item 2.03.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

10.1 Promissory Note by and between CloudCommerce, Inc. and Cache Valley Bank



CLOUDCOMMERCE, INC. Exhibit

…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About CLOUDCOMMERCE, INC. (OTCMKTS:CLWD)

CloudCommerce, Inc. is a global provider of cloud-driven e-commerce and mobile commerce solutions. The Company focuses primarily on four main areas: engaging frontend design, backend integration, digital marketing and analytics, and complete solutions management. The Company’s core solutions build enterprise back-end application integrations, drive traffic mobile e-commerce, desktop e-commerce and manage hosting. The Company’s digital marketing services include search engine optimization, e-mail campaign creation and social promotions. In addition to digital marketing services, it also applies data analytics to enable businesses understand the behavior of their online customers. In addition to development, the Company also manages its client solutions with services, such as technology consulting, ongoing maintenance, hosting infrastructure build out and management. It customizes solutions using middleware or custom engineering to achieve any level of integration the customers desire.