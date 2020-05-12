PIONEER ENERGY SERVICES CORP. (NYSE:PES) Files An 8-K Bankruptcy or Receivership

EX-2.1 2 d928256dex21.htm EX-2.1 EX-2.1 Exhibit 2.1                       IN THE UNITED STATES BANKRUPTCY COURT                     FOR THE SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF TEXAS                     HOUSTON DIVISION               ENTERED           05/11/2020   In re:    Chapter 11   PIONEER ENERGY SERVICES CORP.,…
Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling services and production services to oil and gas exploration, and production companies in the United States and internationally in Colombia. The Company operates through two segments: Drilling Services and Production Services. The Drilling Services Segment provides contract land drilling services to a group of exploration and production companies through its four drilling divisions in the United States, and internationally in Colombia. The Production Services Segment provides a range of services, including well servicing, wireline services and coiled tubing services, to a group of exploration and production companies, with its operations concentrated in the United States onshore oil and gas producing regions in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain states and in the Gulf Coast, both onshore and offshore. The Company also provides coiled tubing and wireline services offshore in the Gulf of Mexico.

