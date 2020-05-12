TOFUTTI BRANDS INC. (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Files An 8-K Other Events

ITEM 8.01

We are unable to file our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the thirteen weeks ended March 28, 2020, or the First Quarter 2020 10-Q, on the due date because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has adversely impacted and continues to adversely impact our ability to complete our filing on a timely basis. We have a small accounting staff and historically have provided our auditors with full access to work papers and related information. The limitations arising from our auditor’s personnel working remotely and the requirements of “social distancing” have delayed the preparation and review of the First Quarter 2020 10-Q beyond its due date.

Accordingly, we are relying upon the order issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 25, 2020 to Section 36 (Release No. 34-88465) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), extending the time (the “Extended Extension Period”) in which certain reports required to be filed to the Exchange Act are filed, and we are furnishing this Form 8-K as required to such order. We expect to file our First Quarter 2020 10-Q by the end of the Extended Extension Period, if not earlier.

You should carefully consider the risk factors discussed in Part I, Item 1A. “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2019, including the risk factor captioned “Our business and results of operations may be negatively impacted by the spread of COVID-19” and the discussion relating to the impact of COVID-19 on our operations in Part I Item 7.” Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in such Annual Report.



