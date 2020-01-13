1933 Industries Gets License to Manufacture Bloom Cannabis Products for Nevada Market

1933 Industries (CSE: TGIF) (OTCQX: TGIFF) has announced a licensing agreement between its subsidiary Alternative Medicine Association (AMA) and Capna Intellectual, the developer of The Bloom Brand.

The one-year agreement received state approval in January and awards AMA the exclusive license to manufacture a range of Bloom products for the Nevada market.

Established in California in 2014, Bloom is now sold in over 300 licensed retailers in California, Nevada, Washington, and New Mexico, with further expansion planned for new markets in Oklahoma, Massachusetts, and Canada.

“Bloom is a brand we have been watching for some time, waiting for the opportune time to work together. We are impressed by the professionalism of the Bloom team and we are proud to represent such a highly rewarded brand in Nevada”, stated Ms. Ester Vigil, president of 1933 Industries.

AMA cultivates craft cannabis in a newly-constructed facility in Las Vegas. The company produces a variety of THC concentrates, as well as oils used in vape pen cartridges, with a variety of terpene profiles for flavors and aromas.