ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Files An 8-K Other Events

About ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO)

ClearOne, Inc. (ClearOne) is a global company that designs, develops and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming and digital signage solutions for audio/voice and visual communications. The Company designs, develops, markets and services a line of conferencing products for personal use, as well as traditional tabletop, mid-tier professional products for large, medium and small businesses. The Company’s end users range from companies and institutions to small and medium-sized businesses, higher education and government organizations, as well as individual consumers. The Company sells its commercial products to end users primarily through a network of independent distributors, who in turn sells its products to dealers, systems integrators and other resellers. Its products are categorized into the Professional audio communication products; Unified communications audio end points, and Visual communication products. The Company’s products include CONVERGE Pro, INTERACT and MAX.