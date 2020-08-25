SEC Filings CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CSWC) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On August 25, 2020, Capital Southwest Corporation (the “Company”) caused notices to be issued to the holders of its 5.95% Notes due 2022 (CUSIP No. 140501 206; NASDAQ: CSWCL) (the “Notes”) regarding the Company’s exercise of its option to redeem, in part, the issued and outstanding Notes, to Section 11.04 of the Indenture dated as of October 23, 2017, between the Company and U.S. Bank National Association, as trustee, and Section 1.01(h) of the First Supplemental Indenture dated as of December 15, 2017. The Company will redeem $20,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of the $77,136,175 in aggregate principal amount of issued and outstanding Notes on September 29, 2020 (the “Redemption Date”). The Notes will be redeemed at 50% of their principal amount ($25 per Note), plus the accrued and unpaid interest thereon, through, but excluding, the Redemption Date. A copy of the notice of redemption is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

