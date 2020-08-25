CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CSWC) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On August 25, 2020, Capital Southwest Corporation (the “Company”) caused notices to be issued to the holders of its 5.95% Notes due 2022 (CUSIP No. 140501 206; NASDAQ: CSWCL) (the “Notes”) regarding the Company’s exercise of its option to redeem, in part, the issued and outstanding Notes, to Section 11.04 of the Indenture dated as of October 23, 2017, between the Company and U.S. Bank National Association, as trustee, and Section 1.01(h) of the First Supplemental Indenture dated as of December 15, 2017. The Company will redeem $20,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of the $77,136,175 in aggregate principal amount of issued and outstanding Notes on September 29, 2020 (the “Redemption Date”). The Notes will be redeemed at 50% of their principal amount ($25 per Note), plus the accrued and unpaid interest thereon, through, but excluding, the Redemption Date. A copy of the notice of redemption is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits
CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORP Exhibit
About CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Capital Southwest Corporation is an investment company that specializes in providing customized financing to middle market companies in a range of industry segments located primarily in the United States. The Company is a specialty lending company. Its principal investment objective is to produce risk-adjusted returns by generating current income from debt investments and capital appreciation from its equity and equity related investments. It focuses on partnering with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors to provide financing solutions to fund growth, changes of control, or other corporate events. In allocating future investments, it focuses on investing in senior and subordinated debt securities secured by security interests in portfolio company assets, coupled with equity interests. It targets senior and subordinated investments in the lower middle market and private loan transactions, as well as first and second lien syndicated loans in middle market companies.

