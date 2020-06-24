THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders
Item 5.07.
THL Credit, Inc. (the “Company”) held its annual meeting of stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) on June 22, 2020. There were present at the Annual Meeting, in person or by proxy, stockholders holding an aggregate of 29,026,739 shares of the Company’s common stock, out of a total number of 35,298,410 shares of the Company’s common stock issued and outstanding and entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. There were no broker non-votes for Proposals 2 and 3. Following are descriptions of the matters voted on at the Annual Meeting and the final results of such voting:
Proposal 1 — Election of Directors
The following individuals, constituting all of the nominees named in the Company’s Proxy Statement, were elected as directors to serve until the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders or until their successors are duly elected and qualified. The following votes were taken in connection with this proposal:
|27,966,645
|
|889,850
|
|170,244
About THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD)
THL Credit, Inc. is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, primarily through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of middle market companies. The Company is a direct lender to middle-market companies and invests in first lien and second lien loans, including through unitranche investments, as well as subordinated debt, which may include an associated equity component, such as warrants, preferred stock or similar securities. The Company also makes direct equity investments. The security types in which the Company invests includes First Lien Senior Secured Loans, Second Lien Loans, Mezzanine Loans, Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLO) Residual Interests and THL Credit Logan JV LLC (Logan JV). Its subsidiaries include THL Credit Holdings, Inc., THL Credit AIM Media Holdings, Inc. and THL Credit YP Holdings, Inc.
An ad to help with our costs