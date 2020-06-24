THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07.

THL Credit, Inc. (the “Company”) held its annual meeting of stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) on June 22, 2020. There were present at the Annual Meeting, in person or by proxy, stockholders holding an aggregate of 29,026,739 shares of the Company’s common stock, out of a total number of 35,298,410 shares of the Company’s common stock issued and outstanding and entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. There were no broker non-votes for Proposals 2 and 3. Following are descriptions of the matters voted on at the Annual Meeting and the final results of such voting:

Proposal 1 — Election of Directors

The following individuals, constituting all of the nominees named in the Company’s Proxy Statement, were elected as directors to serve until the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders or until their successors are duly elected and qualified. The following votes were taken in connection with this proposal: