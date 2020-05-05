SEC Filings REPUBLIC BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

Appointment of Logan M. Pichel as President of Republic Bank & Trust Company

On May 5, 2020, Republic Bank & Trust Company (the “Bank”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has appointed Logan M. Pichel to serve as President of the Bank.

Mr. Pichel, 55, has 25 years’ experience in the financial services industry. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Pichel served as Executive Vice President, Head of Corporate Development – Financial Planning & Analysis and Mergers and Acquisitions of Regions Bank since July 2019. Mr. Pichel also served in the following capacities at Regions Bank: Head of Enterprise Operations (2018-2019), Head of Consumer Lending (2010-2018) and National Production Manager, Regions Mortgage (2005-2010). Mr. Pichel has also held leadership positions at Citizens Bank (Flint, MI), and M&T Bank (Buffalo, NY). Mr. Pichel obtained his B.S.B.A. in Finance from Ohio Northern University, and his M.B.A from the University of Michigan.

Employment Agreement

In connection with his appointment, the Bank entered into an employment agreement with Mr. Pichel on April 24, 2020 (the “Employment Agreement”). The Employment Agreement’s initial term ends on December 31, 2021, with automatic annual renewals thereafter for successive one-year periods unless either party elects not to renew by providing written notice to the other party at least 60 days prior to the expiration of the then-current term. The Employment Agreement provides for a starting annual base salary of $650,000, a guaranteed bonus payout of $325,000 on March 12, 2021, provided that Mr. Pichel is an employee of the Bank on that date, a $75,000 relocation payment, a target bonus potential of $500,000 for the 2021 calendar year and thereafter, and provision of benefits made available to other executive officers. In addition to his cash compensation, Mr. Pichel’s Employment Agreement also calls for the following equity compensation components: