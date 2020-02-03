EP ENERGY CORPORATION (NYSE:EPE) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

As previously disclosed, on October 3, 2019, EP Energy Corporation (together with EP Energy LLC, the “Company”), and certain of its direct and indirect subsidiaries (collectively with the Company, the “Debtors”) filed voluntary petitions (the “Chapter 11 Cases”) in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas (the “Bankruptcy Court”) seeking relief under chapter 11 of title 11 of the United States Code. The Chapter 11 Cases are being jointly administered under the caption “In re: EP Energy Corporation, et al., Case No. 19-35654.”

On January 31, 2020, the Debtors filed with the Bankruptcy Court their monthly operating report for the month ending December 31, 2019 (the “Monthly Operating Report”). The Monthly Operating Report is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1, and is incorporated herein by reference. This Current Report on Form 8-K (including the exhibit hereto) will not be deemed an admission as to the materiality of any information required to be disclosed solely by Regulation FD. The Monthly Operating Report and other filings with the Bankruptcy Court related to the Chapter 11 Cases are available at the website administered by the claims agent, Prime Clerk, at https://cases.primeclerk.com/EPEnergy. Documents and other information available on such website are not part of this Current Report on Form 8-K and shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in this Current Report on Form 8-K.

In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information being furnished under this Item 7.01 to this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “ Exchange Act ”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document filed by the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “ Securities Act ”), or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Cautionary Statement Regarding the Monthly Operating Report

The Company cautions investors and potential investors not to place undue reliance upon the information contained in the Monthly Operating Report, which was not prepared for the purpose of providing the basis for an investment decision relating to any of the securities of the Company. The Monthly Operating Report is limited in scope, covers a limited time period and has been prepared solely for the purpose of complying with the monthly reporting requirements of the Bankruptcy Court. The Monthly Operating Report was not audited or reviewed by independent accountants, was not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, is in a format prescribed by applicable bankruptcy laws or rules, and is subject to future adjustment and reconciliation. There can be no assurance that, from the perspective of an investor or potential investor in the Company’s securities, the Monthly Operating Report is complete. Results set forth in the Monthly Operating Report should not be viewed as indicative of future results.

