SEC Filings First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02.

On March 30, 2020, First Business Financial Services, Inc. (the “Company”) announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Bradley A. Quade to serve as the Company’s Chief Credit Officer, effective March 31, 2020.

Mr. Quade, age 54, has been serving as the Company’s Deputy Chief Credit Officer since October 2019. He has over 30 years of experience in banking at publicly traded and privately-owned institutions and has led successful lending teams in commercial banking, investment real estate, equipment leasing, and treasury management. Mr. Quade holds a bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Finance from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and is a Certified Public Accountant.

In conjunction with Mr. Quade’s appointment, Mr. Michael J. Losenegger, the Company’s current Chief Credit Officer, will cease to serve as Chief Credit Officer effective March 31, 2020 and will serve as the Senior Vice President of Credit Administration to facilitate the transition of the Chief Credit Officer position to Mr. Quade.