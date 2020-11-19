On Track Innovations Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTIV) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

Item 2.03. Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.

As previously reported by On Track Innovations Ltd. (the “Company”), in May 2019, ASEC S.A. (Spolka Akcyjna) (the “Subsidiary”), a wholly-owned Polish subsidiary of the Company, entered into a loan agreement (the “Agreement”) with PKO Bank Polski, a Polish bank (the “Lender”). In May 2019, to the Agreement, the Lender provided to the Subsidiary a secured loan in the amount of $2,000,000 (the “Loan”). On May 11, 2020, as was also reported by the Company, based on Polish government regulations introduced in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Subsidiary received the consent of the Lender to postpone the maturity date of the Loan, by six months, to November 22, 2020 instead of May 23, 2020, as the Agreement provided. On November 16, 2020, following the Subsidiary’s request, the Subsidiary received the consent of the Lender to further postpone the maturity date of the Loan to December 22, 2020. The Loan will be payable in full on maturity (with the option of early repayment by the Subsidiary) and the interest of 1-month LIBOR plus 1.8% is paid on a monthly basis. The Loan is secured by certain assets of the Subsidiary. The Agreement includes customary events of default, including, among others, failures to repay any amounts due to the Lender, breaches or defaults under the terms of the Agreement, etc. If an event of default occurs, the Lender may reduce the amount of the Loan, demand an additional security or terminate the Agreement.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

10.1 Addendum to Loan Agreement, dated November 16, 2020, by and between ASEC S.A. (Spolka Akcyjna) and PKO Bank Polski, a Polish bank. (translated from Polish).



