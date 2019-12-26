Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

On December 18, 2019, Cinedigm Corp. (the "Company"), received a letter (the "Notice") from the Listing Qualifications staff of The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") indicating that the Company no longer meets the requirement to maintain a minimum market value of publicly held shares ("MVPHS") of $15,000,000, as set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(3)(C). The Notice does not result in the immediate delisting of the Company\’s common stock from the Nasdaq Global Market.

In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(D), the Company has been provided a period of 180 calendar days, or until June 15, 2020, in which to regain compliance. In order to regain compliance with the MVPHS requirement, the Company\’s MVPHS must be at least $15,000,000 for a minimum of ten consecutive business days during this 180-day period. If the Company does not regain compliance with the bid price requirement by June 15, 2020, the Company may be eligible for an additional 180 calendar day compliance period. If the Company does not regain compliance by June 15, 2020, or the termination of any subsequent compliance period, if applicable, the Staff will provide written notification to the Company that its common stock may be delisted. At such time, the Company would be afforded the opportunity for a hearing before a Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Panel (the "Panel"). A request for a hearing would stay any suspension or delisting action pending the issuance of a decision by the Panel following the hearing and the expiration of any extension period granted by the Panel. In that regard, the Panel would have the authority to grant the Company up to an additional 180-day period in which to regain compliance.

The Company intends to monitor the MVPHS for its common stock between now and June 15, 2020 and will consider the various available options if its common stock does not trade at a level that is likely to regain compliance.

On December 19, 2019, Cinedigm Corp. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing a non-binding letter of intent to acquire an equity stake in Starrise Media Holdings Limited, a leading Chinese entertainment company.

Cinedigm Corp. is a distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights to a range of titles and episodes released across various platforms. The Company’s segments include the first digital cinema deployment (Phase I Deployment), the second digital cinema deployment (Phase II Deployment), digital cinema services (Services), and media content and entertainment group (Content & Entertainment). The Phase I Deployment and Phase II Deployment segments are the non-recourse, financing vehicles and administrators for its digital cinema equipment (the Systems) installed in movie theatres. The Services segment provides fee-based support to over 12,000 movie screens in its Phase I Deployment and Phase II Deployment segments. Its Content & Entertainment segment is engaged in ancillary market aggregation and distribution of entertainment content, and branded and curated over-the-top (OTT) digital network business.