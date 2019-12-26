ASSOCIATED CAPITAL GROUP, INC. (NYSE:AC) Files An 8-K Other Events
Item 8.01
ASSOCIATED CAPITAL GROUP, INC. (NYSE:AC) Files An 8-K Other Events
ASSOCIATED CAPITAL GROUP, INC. (NYSE:AC) Files An 8-K Other Events
ASSOCIATED CAPITAL GROUP, INC. (NYSE:AC) Files An 8-K Other Events
Item 8.01
here
About ASSOCIATED CAPITAL GROUP, INC. (NYSE:AC)
Associated Capital Group, Inc. is the parent operating company for the Spin-off of GAMCO Investors, Inc.’s (GAMCO’s) alternative investment management business, institutional research services operations and certain cash and other assets. The Company operates through the investment advisory and asset management business segment. The Company conducts its investment advisory business principally through Gabelli Securities, Inc. (GSI). GSI and its subsidiary, Gabelli & Partners, LLC (Gabelli & Partners), collectively serve as general partners, co-general partners or investment managers to investment funds, including limited partnerships and offshore companies (collectively, Investment Partnerships), and separate accounts. The Company primarily manages assets in equity event-driven value strategies, across a range of risk and event arbitrage portfolios. The Company operates its institutional research services operations through G.research, LLC (G.research), a subsidiary of GSI.