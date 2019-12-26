DigiPath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On December 19, 2019, Dr. Cindy Orser submitted a letter of resignation to Digipath, Inc. (the “Company”) to which Dr. Orser informed the Company that she will be resigning from all of her positions with the Company and its subsidiaries, including her position as a director of the Company, effective January 20, 2020.