Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On January 13, 2020, the slide presentation attached as Exhibit 99.1 will be presented in various investor meetings by the management of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company”). Information from this slide presentation may also be used by the management of the Company in future meetings regarding the Company.

The information contained in this Item 7.01 and in Exhibit 99.1 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is being furnished to Item 7.01 and>shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, and it shall not be deemed>incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, whether made before or after the date hereof,>except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing to this item of this report.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits