Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On January 13, 2020, the slide presentation attached as Exhibit 99.1 will be presented in various investor meetings by the management of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company”). Information from this slide presentation may also be used by the management of the Company in future meetings regarding the Company.
The information contained in this Item 7.01 and in Exhibit 99.1 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is being furnished to Item 7.01 and>shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, and it shall not be deemed>incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, whether made before or after the date hereof,>except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing to this item of this report.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits
Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 ex99120200113.htm SLIDE PRESENTATION ex99120200113 New Hope for Serious Infections Corporate Presentation January 2020 © Cidara Therapeutics 2020   Forward-Looking Statements Because such statements are subject to risks and observed attributes,…
To view the full exhibit click here

About Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., formerly K2 Therapeutics, Inc., is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of anti-infectives. It is developing a pipeline of product and development candidates with a focus on serious fungal infections. Its product portfolio consists of over two formulations of its echinocandin, CD101. CD101 IV is a long-acting therapy for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. CD101 topical, its second product candidate, is being developed for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC (RVVC), a prevalent mucosal infection. Its immunotherapy technology platform, Cloudbreak, is used to create compounds designed to direct a patient’s immune cells to attack and eliminate pathogens that cause infectious disease.

