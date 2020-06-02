ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:COFS) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (the "Company") held its annual meeting of shareholders on Friday, May 29, 2020. At the meeting, the shareholders voted on three matters: (1) the election of four directors; (2) approval on an advisory basis of the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers as disclosed in the proxy statement; and (3) ratification of the selection of Plante & Moran PLLC as independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2020.

All of the nominees for director were elected by the following votes: