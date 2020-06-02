ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:COFS) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders
Item 5.07
ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (the "Company") held its annual meeting of shareholders on Friday, May 29, 2020. At the meeting, the shareholders voted on three matters: (1) the election of four directors; (2) approval on an advisory basis of the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers as disclosed in the proxy statement; and (3) ratification of the selection of Plante & Moran PLLC as independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2020.
All of the nominees for director were elected by the following votes:
About ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:COFS)
ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company operates through banking segment. The Company’s subsidiary, ChoiceOne Bank (the Bank), is a full-service banking institution that offers a range of deposit, payment, credit and other financial services to all types of customers. Its services include time, savings, demand deposits, safe deposit services and automated transaction machine services. It offers both commercial and consumer loans to corporations, partnerships and individuals. Commercial lending covers categories, such as business, industry, agricultural, construction, inventory and real estate. The Bank’s consumer loan department makes direct and indirect loans to consumers and purchasers of residential and real property. The Bank’s primary market area lies within Kent, Muskegon, Newaygo and Ottawa counties in Michigan. The Bank’s subsidiary, Insurance Agency, sells insurance policies, such as life and health for both commercial and consumer clients.
An ad to help with our costs