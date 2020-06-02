Aduro Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement
Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.
Agreement and Plan of Merger
On June 1, 2020, Aduro Biotech, Inc. (“Aduro” or the “Company”), Aspire Merger Sub, Inc., a Delaware corporation and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (“Merger Sub”), and Chinook Therapeutics U.S., Inc., a Delaware corporation (“Chinook”), entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger and Reorganization (the “Merger Agreement”), to which, among other matters, and subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions set forth in the Merger Agreement, Merger Sub will merge with and into Chinook, with Chinook continuing as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and the surviving corporation of the merger (the “Merger”).
The Merger is intended to qualify for federal income tax purposes as a tax-free reorganization under the provisions of Section 368(a) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, and the Merger Agreement was adopted as a plan of reorganization within the meaning of Treasury Regulations Section 1.368-2(g).
Merger Consideration
Subject to the terms and conditions of the Merger Agreement, at the effective time of the Merger (the “Effective Time”), (a) each outstanding share of Chinook common stock and Chinook preferred stock (collectively, the “Chinook Capital Stock”) will be converted into the right to receive a number of shares of the Company’s common stock (“Company Common Stock”) equal to the exchange ratio described below, and (b) each outstanding Chinook stock option that has not previously been exercised prior to the closing of the Merger will be assumed by the Company and become an option to purchase a number of shares of Company Common Stock equal to the exchange ratio described below.
Under the exchange ratio formula in the Merger Agreement, as of immediately after the Merger, the former Chinook securityholders are expected to own approximately 50% of the outstanding shares of Company Common Stock on a fully-diluted basis and securityholders of the Company as of immediately prior to the Merger are expected to own approximately 50% of the outstanding shares of Company Common Stock on a fully-diluted basis, subject to certain assumptions, including, but not limited to, (a) the Company’s net cash as of closing being equal to $145,000,000 and (b) Chinook’s cash and cash equivalents as of closing being equal to $10,000,000.
Conditions to the Merger
The closing of the Merger is subject to satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions including, among other things, (i) the required approvals by the parties’ stockholders, (ii) the accuracy of the respective representations and warranties of each party, subject to certain materiality qualifications, (iii) compliance by the parties with their respective covenants, (iv) no law or order preventing the Merger and related transactions, (v) the closing of the sale and issuance of the Notes to the Note Purchase Agreement (as such terms are defined below) in which the aggregate proceeds to Chinook are not less than $25,000,000, (vi) the continuous listing of the shares of Company Common Stock on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) from the date of the Merger Agreement through the closing date, (vii) the shares of Company Common Stock to be issued in the Merger being approved for listing (subject to official notice of issuance) on Nasdaq as of the closing, (viii) the Registration Statement (as defined below) having become effective in accordance with the provisions of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and not being subject to any stop order or proceeding (or threatened proceeding by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”)) seeking a stop order with respect to the Registration Statement that has not been withdrawn, (ix) the Company’s net cash as of closing being equal to or greater than $135,000,000, and (x) Chinook’s cash and cash equivalents as of closing being equal to or greater than $5,000,000.
Governance
At the Effective Time, the Board of Directors of the Company (the “New Company Board”) is expected to consist of seven members, two of whom will be designated by the Company, three of whom will be designated by Chinook (of which one will be the chief executive officer of the Company). The Company has designated William M. Greenman and Ross Haghighat to serve as members of the New Company Board and Chinook has designated Eric
Dobmeier, Jerel Davis and Srinivas Akkaraju as members of the New Company Board. It is anticipated that two additional directors will be selected by the New Company Board. In addition, upon the closing of the Merger, Chinook’s Chief Executive Officer, Eric Dobmeier, will serve as Chief Executive Officer, Tom Frohlich will serve as Chief Business Officer, Alan Glicklich, M.D., will serve as Chief Medical Officer, Andrew King, D.V.M., Ph.D., will serve as Head of Renal Discovery and Translational Medicine, and Renata Oballa, Ph.D., will serve as Vice President of Chemistry, of the combined company.
Certain Other Terms of the Merger Agreement
The Merger Agreement contains customary representations, warranties and covenants made by the Company and Chinook, including covenants relating to obtaining the requisite approvals of the stockholders of the Company and Chinook, indemnification of directors and officers, and the Company’s and Chinook’s conduct of their respective businesses between the date of signing the Merger Agreement and the closing of the Merger.
In connection with the Merger, the Company will prepare and file a registration statement on Form S-4 (the “Registration Statement”), in which a proxy statement will be included as a prospectus (the “Proxy Statement”) and seek the approval of the Company’s stockholders with respect to certain actions, including (i) the issuance of Company Common Stock that represents more than 20% of the shares of Company Common Stock outstanding immediately prior to the Closing to the Chinook stockholders in connection with the Merger and related transactions, to the Nasdaq rules, and (ii) if deemed necessary by the parties, the amendment of the Company’s certificate of incorporation to effect a reverse stock split of all outstanding shares of Company Common Stock (collectively, the “Company Stockholder Matters”).
The Merger Agreement contains certain customary termination rights, including, among others, (i) the right of either the Company or Chinook to terminate the Merger Agreement if the Company’s stockholders fail to approve the issuance of Company Common Stock in the Merger, (ii) the right of the Company to terminate the Merger Agreement if Chinook does not deliver its required stockholder vote within five business days after the Registration Statement becomes effective, (iii) the right of either party to terminate the Merger Agreement if the other party’s board of directors changes or withdraws its recommendation in favor of the transactions, (iv) the right of either party to terminate the Merger Agreement if the Merger has not occurred by December 31, 2020, subject to certain conditions, (v) the right of either party to terminate the Merger Agreement due to a material breach by the other party of any of its representations, warranties or covenants which would result in the closing conditions not being satisfied, subject to certain conditions, and (vi) the right of either party to terminate the Merger Agreement if a court of competent jurisdiction or other governmental body issues a final and non-appealable order, decree or ruling, or has taken any other action, having the effect of permanently restraining, enjoining or otherwise prohibiting the Merger and related transactions.
The Merger Agreement further provides that, upon termination of the Merger Agreement under specified circumstances, either party may be required to pay the other party a termination fee of $6,400,000, or in some circumstances reimburse the other party’s expenses up to a maximum of $2,000,000.
The foregoing summary does not purport to be a complete description and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Merger Agreement, which is attached hereto as Exhibit 2.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.
The Merger Agreement has been attached as an exhibit to this Current Report on Form 8-K in order to provide investors and security holders with information regarding its terms. It is not intended to provide any other factual information about the Company, Chinook or their respective affiliates or to modify or supplement any factual disclosures about the Company, Chinook or their respective affiliates in public reports filed with the SEC. The Merger Agreement includes representations, warranties and covenants of the Company and Chinook that were made solely for the purposes of the Merger Agreement and as of specific dates, were solely for the benefit of the parties thereto, and which may be subject to important qualifications and limitations agreed to by the Company and Chinook in connection with the negotiated terms of the Merger Agreement. Moreover, such representations and warranties may not be accurate or complete as of any specified date, have been modified or qualified by certain disclosures between the parties made in connection with the negotiation of the Merger Agreement, which disclosures are not reflected in the Merger Agreement itself, and may apply contractual standards of materiality in a way that is different from that which may be viewed as material by the Company’s stockholders, Chinook’s stockholders or other security holders. In addition, the representations and warranties were made for purposes of allocating risk among the parties to the Merger Agreement and were not intended, and should not be relied upon, as statements of fact. Information concerning the subject matter of the representations and warranties may change after the date of the Merger Agreement, which subsequent information may or may not be fully reflected in the Company’s or Chinook’s public disclosures.
Note Purchase Agreement
On June 1, 2020, Chinook and certain investors named therein (the “Investors”) entered into a Note Purchase Agreement (the “Note Purchase Agreement”), to which, immediately prior to the closing of the Merger, the Investors will purchase convertible promissory notes in an aggregate amount of $25,000,000 (the “Notes”), which Notes are convertible into shares of Company Common Stock after closing based on the volume weighted average closing trading price of a share of Company Common Stock on Nasdaq for the five trading days ending the trading day immediately prior to the date such Notes are converted, which must occur within 30 days following the Merger, or alternatively into securities of the Company issued in an equity financing transaction that closes concurrently with or within 30 days following the Merger in which the aggregate gross purchase price paid to the combined company is no less than $15,000,000 (the “Merger Financing”).
The conversion of the Notes into securities of the Company as well as any Merger Financing will result in material dilution to the percentage ownership of the Company’s stockholders in the combined company. There can be no assurance that any Merger Financing will occur.
The foregoing summary does not purport to be a complete description and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Note Purchase Agreement and form of Note, which are attached hereto as Exhibits 10.1 and 10.2, respectively, and are incorporated herein by reference.
Support Agreements
Concurrently with the execution and delivery of the Merger Agreement, certain executive officers, directors and stockholders of Chinook (solely in their respective capacities as Chinook stockholders) who beneficially own an aggregate of approximately 85% of the outstanding Chinook Capital Stock have entered into support agreements with the Company to vote all of their shares of Chinook Capital Stock in favor of adoption of the Merger Agreement (the “Chinook Support Agreements”), to which such individuals have agreed, among other things, to vote their respective shares of Chinook Capital Stock in favor of the adoption of the Merger Agreement and approval of the Merger, and against any competing acquisition proposal and against any action or agreement that would reasonably be expected to materially impede, interfere with, delay, postpone, discourage or adversely affect the Merger or any of the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement.
The foregoing description of the Chinook Support Agreements does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the form of the Chinook Support Agreement, which is filed herewith as Exhibit 10.3 and is incorporated by reference herein.
Concurrently with the execution and delivery of the Merger Agreement, certain executive officers, directors and stockholders of the Company (solely in their respective capacities as the Company stockholders) who beneficially own an aggregate of approximately 22.4% of the outstanding Company Common Stock have entered into support agreements with Chinook to vote all of their shares of Company Common Stock in favor of approval of the Merger Agreement (the “Company Support Agreements), to which such individuals have agreed, among other things, to vote their respective shares of Company Common Stock in favor of the issuance of Company Common Stock in the Merger and the other transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement, against any competing acquisition proposal, and against any action or agreement that would reasonably be expected to materially impede, interfere with, delay, postpone, discourage or adversely affect the Merger or any of the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement.
The foregoing description of the Company Support Agreements does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the form of Company Support Agreement, which is filed herewith as Exhibit 10.4 and is incorporated by reference herein.
Lock-Up Agreements
Concurrently with the execution and delivery of the Merger Agreement, certain officers, directors and stockholders of the Company holding approximately 22.4% of the outstanding Company Common Stock and certain officers, directors and stockholders of Chinook holding approximately 85% of the Chinook Capital Stock have entered into lock-up agreements (the “Lock-Up Agreements”) to which they accepted certain restrictions on transfers of shares of Company Common Stock for the 180-day period following the closing of the Merger.
The foregoing description of the Lock-Up Agreements does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the form of Lock-Up Agreement, which is filed herewith as Exhibit 10.5 and is incorporated by reference herein.
Contingent Value Rights Agreement
At the Effective Time, the Company and Computershare Trust Company, N.A., as rights agent (the “Rights Agent”), will enter into a Contingent Value Rights Agreement (the “CVR Agreement”), to which the Company’s common stockholders of record as of the close of business on the last business day prior to the day on which the Effective Time occurs will receive one contingent value right (each, a “CVR”) for each outstanding share of Company Common Stock held by such stockholder on such date.
Each CVR will represent the contractual right to receive payments from the Company upon the actual receipt by the Company or its affiliates of certain contingent proceeds derived from any consideration that is paid to the Company as a result of the disposition of any of the Company’s non-renal assets or revenue received from the license of certain non-renal assets, or as a result of the Company’s equity ownership in any subsidiary that is established to hold such non-renal assets or the subsequent disposition of any such equity securities (collectively, the “CVR Milestones”), net of any tax, transaction costs and certain other expenses.
The contingent payments under the CVR Agreement, if they become payable, will become payable to the Rights Agent for subsequent distribution to the holders of the CVRs. In the event that no CVR Milestones occur, holders of the CVRs will not receive any payment to the CVR Agreement. There can be no assurance that any CVR Milestones will be achieved or that any holders of CVRs will receive payments with respect thereto.
The right to the contingent payments contemplated by the CVR Agreement is a contractual right only and will not be transferable, except in the limited circumstances specified in the CVR Agreement. The CVRs will not be evidenced by a certificate or any other instrument and will not be registered with the SEC. The CVRs will not have any voting or dividend rights and will not represent any equity or ownership interest in the Company or any of its affiliates. No interest will accrue on any amounts payable in respect of the CVRs.
The foregoing summary of the CVR Agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the form of CVR Agreement, which is filed as Exhibit 10.6 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.
The information disclosed under the section titled “Governance” under Item 1.01 above is incorporated herein by reference.
As previously disclosed, on March 19, 2020, Andrea van Elsas, Ph.D., the chief scientific officer of the Company, notified the Company of his intent to resign from the Company effective as of June 30, 2020 (the “Termination Date”). On June 1, 2020, the Company and Dr. van Elsas entered into a consulting agreement, to which Dr. van Elsas will provide consulting services to the Company at an hourly rate of 500 Euros following the Termination Date until December 31, 2020, subject to earlier termination.
