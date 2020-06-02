Aduro Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Dobmeier, Jerel Davis and Srinivas Akkaraju as members of the New Company Board. It is anticipated that two additional directors will be selected by the New Company Board. In addition, upon the closing of the Merger, Chinook’s Chief Executive Officer, Eric Dobmeier, will serve as Chief Executive Officer, Tom Frohlich will serve as Chief Business Officer, Alan Glicklich, M.D., will serve as Chief Medical Officer, Andrew King, D.V.M., Ph.D., will serve as Head of Renal Discovery and Translational Medicine, and Renata Oballa, Ph.D., will serve as Vice President of Chemistry, of the combined company.

Certain Other Terms of the Merger Agreement

The Merger Agreement contains customary representations, warranties and covenants made by the Company and Chinook, including covenants relating to obtaining the requisite approvals of the stockholders of the Company and Chinook, indemnification of directors and officers, and the Company’s and Chinook’s conduct of their respective businesses between the date of signing the Merger Agreement and the closing of the Merger.

In connection with the Merger, the Company will prepare and file a registration statement on Form S-4 (the “ Registration Statement ”), in which a proxy statement will be included as a prospectus (the “ Proxy Statement ”) and seek the approval of the Company’s stockholders with respect to certain actions, including (i) the issuance of Company Common Stock that represents more than 20% of the shares of Company Common Stock outstanding immediately prior to the Closing to the Chinook stockholders in connection with the Merger and related transactions, to the Nasdaq rules, and (ii) if deemed necessary by the parties, the amendment of the Company’s certificate of incorporation to effect a reverse stock split of all outstanding shares of Company Common Stock (collectively, the “ Company Stockholder Matters ”).

The Merger Agreement contains certain customary termination rights, including, among others, (i) the right of either the Company or Chinook to terminate the Merger Agreement if the Company’s stockholders fail to approve the issuance of Company Common Stock in the Merger, (ii) the right of the Company to terminate the Merger Agreement if Chinook does not deliver its required stockholder vote within five business days after the Registration Statement becomes effective, (iii) the right of either party to terminate the Merger Agreement if the other party’s board of directors changes or withdraws its recommendation in favor of the transactions, (iv) the right of either party to terminate the Merger Agreement if the Merger has not occurred by December 31, 2020, subject to certain conditions, (v) the right of either party to terminate the Merger Agreement due to a material breach by the other party of any of its representations, warranties or covenants which would result in the closing conditions not being satisfied, subject to certain conditions, and (vi) the right of either party to terminate the Merger Agreement if a court of competent jurisdiction or other governmental body issues a final and non-appealable order, decree or ruling, or has taken any other action, having the effect of permanently restraining, enjoining or otherwise prohibiting the Merger and related transactions.

The Merger Agreement further provides that, upon termination of the Merger Agreement under specified circumstances, either party may be required to pay the other party a termination fee of $6,400,000, or in some circumstances reimburse the other party’s expenses up to a maximum of $2,000,000.

The foregoing summary does not purport to be a complete description and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Merger Agreement, which is attached hereto as Exhibit 2.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

The Merger Agreement has been attached as an exhibit to this Current Report on Form 8-K in order to provide investors and security holders with information regarding its terms. It is not intended to provide any other factual information about the Company, Chinook or their respective affiliates or to modify or supplement any factual disclosures about the Company, Chinook or their respective affiliates in public reports filed with the SEC. The Merger Agreement includes representations, warranties and covenants of the Company and Chinook that were made solely for the purposes of the Merger Agreement and as of specific dates, were solely for the benefit of the parties thereto, and which may be subject to important qualifications and limitations agreed to by the Company and Chinook in connection with the negotiated terms of the Merger Agreement. Moreover, such representations and warranties may not be accurate or complete as of any specified date, have been modified or qualified by certain disclosures between the parties made in connection with the negotiation of the Merger Agreement, which disclosures are not reflected in the Merger Agreement itself, and may apply contractual standards of materiality in a way that is different from that which may be viewed as material by the Company’s stockholders, Chinook’s stockholders or other security holders. In addition, the representations and warranties were made for purposes of allocating risk among the parties to the Merger Agreement and were not intended, and should not be relied upon, as statements of fact. Information concerning the subject matter of the representations and warranties may change after the date of the Merger Agreement, which subsequent information may or may not be fully reflected in the Company’s or Chinook’s public disclosures.