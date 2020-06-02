CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Files An 8-K Other Events

On June 2, 2020, CHS Inc. ("CHS," "we" or "us") declared regular quarterly dividends of $0.50, $0.492188, $0.443750, $0.421875 and $0.468750 on our 8% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, Class B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Series 1, Class B Reset Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Series 2, Class B Reset Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Series 3 and Class B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Series 4, respectively, $25.00 per share, payable on June 30, 2020, to Shareholders of record on June 16, 2020.

CHS Inc. is an integrated agricultural company, providing grain, foods and energy resources to businesses and consumers on a global basis. The Company’s segments include Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, Foods, and Corporate and Other. The Energy segment derives its revenues through refining, wholesaling and retailing of petroleum products. The Company’s Ag segment includes its grain marketing, country operations, crop nutrients, processing and food ingredients, and renewable fuels businesses. The Nitrogen production segment consists equity method investment in CF Industries Nitrogen, LLC. The Food segment consists its equity method investment in Ventura Foods, LLC. The corporate and other segment includes wheat milling operations, as well as business solutions operations consisting of commodities hedging, insurance and financial services related to crop production. Its businesses primarily include financing, insurance, hedging and other service activities related to crop production.