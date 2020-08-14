SEC Filings YOUNGEVITY INTERNATIONAL, INC. (OTCMKTS:YGYI) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing By ME Staff 8-k -

YOUNGEVITY INTERNATIONAL, INC. (OTCMKTS:YGYI) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

Item 3.01. Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

On August 11, 2020, Youngevity International, Inc. (the “Company”) received a notification letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) stating that the staff (the “Staff”) had determined to grant an exception to enable the Company to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the “Rule”).

The terms of the exception are as follows: On or before September 28, 2020, the Company must file all delinquent reports, as required by the Rule. In the event the Company does not satisfy the terms, Staff will provide written notification that its securities will be delisted. At that time, the Company may appeal Staff’s determination to a Hearings Panel.

On April 2 and May 14, 2020, the Staff notified the Company that it did not comply with Nasdaq’s filing requirements set forth in the Rule because it had not filed its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2020 (the “March 31 10-Q”), respectively.

On August 12, 2020, the Company received an additional notification letter from Nasdaq indicating that as a result of the Company’s failure to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2020 (the “June 30 Form 10-Q”), the Company does not comply withNasdaq’s continued listing requirements as set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1).As a result of this additional delinquency, the Company must submit to Nasdaq an update its original plan to regain compliance with respect to the filing requirement.

The Company’s management is working diligently to complete the Form 10-K, March 31 Form 10-Q and June 30 Form 10-Q and intends to file each report as soon as practicable.

