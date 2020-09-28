China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

About China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH)

China HGS Real Estate Inc., formerly China Agro Sciences Corp., through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity (VIE), engages in real estate development, primarily in the construction and sale of residential apartments, car parks and commercial properties. The Company’s projects located in Hanzhong City are Mingzhu Garden-Mingzhu Nanyuan, Mingzhu Beiyuan, Oriental Pearl Garden, Mingzhu Xinju and Liangzhou road related projects. In Yang County, its projects are Yangzhou Pearl Garden and Yangzhou Palace. Its Mingzhu Nanyuan project consists of multi-layer residential buildings and sub-high-rise and high-rise residential buildings with commercial shops on the first floors. Its Oriental Pearl Garden project consists of approximately 10 high-rise residential buildings with commercial shops on the first and second floors. Its Yangzhou Pearl Garden project consists of multi-layer residential buildings and sub-high-rise residential buildings with commercial shops on the first floors.