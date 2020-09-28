MATEON THERAPEUTICS, INC. (OTCMKTS:MATN) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01

Entry to MOU with Windlass

On September 1, 2020 Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (“Mateon” or the “Company”), executed the final MOU with Windlas Biotech Private Limited for the development and commercialization of Artemisinin as therapeutic pharmaceutical and herbal supplement against COVID-19. Windlas Biotech Private Limited is a 20-year-old company with a strong track record of research, development, manufacturing and distribution of pharmaceutical products in India, USA and several other emerging markets. It has four large scale manufacturing facilities employing more than 1500 employees and is the 5th largest Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) serving top innovator as well as generic pharma companies across the world. It has developed more than 500 different formulations (> 2Billion doses annually) of anti-viral, cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, anti-infective, CNS and dermatology products. Windlas will be performing the following activities in support of Artemisinin development in India:

(d) Exhibits.

10.1 Windlas Mateon MOU Filed herewith. 99.1 9-14-2020 ARTI-19 Press Release Filed herewith.

MATEON THERAPEUTICS INC Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 ex10-1.htm Exhibit 10.1 MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING (MOU) Memorandum of Understanding Between Windlas Biotech Private Limited Dehradun,…

About MATEON THERAPEUTICS, INC. (OTCMKTS:MATN)

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc., formerly OXiGENE, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development of vascular disrupting agents (VDAs) for the treatment of cancer. The Company is engaged in developing two clinical stage investigational drugs: VDAs-CA4P and OXi4503. Its lead compound is CA4P, which is also known as combretastatin A4-phosphate, fosbretabulin tromethamine, fosbretabulin and ZYBRESTAT. VDAs selectively targets the vasculature of cancer tumors and obstructs a tumor’s blood supply without disrupting the blood supply to normal tissues. VDAs are in a class of drugs called vascular targeted therapies (VTTs), which also includes anti-angiogenic agents (AAs). CA4P is a reversible tubulin binding agent that selectively targets the endothelial cells that make up the blood vessel walls in solid tumors. The Company is pursuing the development of a product candidate, OXi4503, which is a dual-mechanism VDA.