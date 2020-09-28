KENTUCKY FIRST FEDERAL BANCORP (NASDAQ:KFFB) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

Item 5.03

3.1 Amendment No. 2 to the Bylaws of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp



Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Exhibit

EX-3.1 2 ea127419ex3-1_kentucky.htm AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO THE BYLAWS OF KENTUCKY FIRST FEDERAL BANCORP EXHIBIT 3.1 Article I of the Bylaws has been amended to read as follows: The home office of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (the “Subsidiary Holding Company”) is 655 Main Street,…

About KENTUCKY FIRST FEDERAL BANCORP (NASDAQ:KFFB)

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a mid-tier holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard (First Federal of Hazard) and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc. (Frankfort First Bancorp). Frankfort First Bancorp has one subsidiary, First Federal Savings Bank of Kentucky, Frankfort, Kentucky (First Federal of Frankfort). The Company operates First Federal of Hazard and First Federal of Frankfort as two independent, community-oriented savings institutions. As June 30, 2016, residential mortgage loans totaled $204.5 million, construction loans totaled $2.8 million, multi-family loans totaled $15.6 million, nonresidential totaled $27.1 million, commercial non-mortgage loans totaled $1.8 million and consumer loan balance totaled $8.6 million. As of June 30, 2016, First Federal of Hazard and First Federal of Frankfort were authorized to invest up to $2.2 million and $6.9 million, respectively, in the stock of or loans to subsidiaries.