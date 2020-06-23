SEC Filings China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02



CHINA AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS INC Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 tm2023200d1_ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 China Automotive Systems Reports 2020 First Quarter Results WUHAN,…

About China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS)

China Automotive Systems, Inc., (China Automotive) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Great Genesis Holdings Limited (Genesis), owns interests in over eight Sino-joint ventures and over five subsidiaries in the People’s Republic of China (PRC), which manufacture power steering systems and/or related products for various segments of the automobile industry. Genesis also owns interests in a Brazil-based trading company, which engages mainly in the import and sales of automotive parts in Brazil. Henglong USA Corporation (HLUSA), which is a subsidiary of the Company, engages in marketing of automotive parts in North America, and provides after sales service and research and development support. The Company’s geographical segments include the United States, China and other foreign countries. One of its subsidiaries, Shenyang Jinbei Henglong Automotive Steering System Co., Ltd., focuses on power steering parts for light duty vehicles.